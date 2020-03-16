Amazing Thailand Meets the Trade in Dublin

Chiravadee Khunsub, Director UK & Ireland, Tourism Authority of Thailand, brought the TAT Roadshow to Dublin on a wet and windy night. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, 30 agents turned up to support the team of tourism representatives who travelled from the UK and Thailand, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Chris Lee, Marketing Manager, Amazing Thailand, told ITTN that TAT is celebrating 60 years in the UK and Ireland and is planning recovery of the tourism product as soon as the market normalises.’Thailand keeps on being Amazing’ will be the slogan that the renewal of activity emphasises.

An excellent presentation by Betsie Barr, the new Trade Manager, updated the trade on new product with the emphasis on attractions, hotels, people and wellness. The Hub and Hook concept offers two-centre holidays with city and sea combinations for those looking for a different experience.

The winner of the prize of a place on a fam trip with TAT and Etihad Airways was Paul Keenan from TUI Ireland.

More information on www. Thailandexpert.co.uk