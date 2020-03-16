News

Amazing Thailand Meets the Trade in Dublin

Chiravadee Khunsub, Director UK & Ireland, Tourism Authority of Thailand, brought the TAT Roadshow to Dublin on a wet and windy night. Despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation, 30 agents turned up to support the team of tourism representatives who travelled from the UK and Thailand, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Jas Anand, Anand Collection, and Fiona Dobbyn, Classic Resorts

Paul Keenan, the lucky winner of a fam trip to Thailand, receives his prize from Karen Maloney, Etihad Airways, and Chiravadee Khunsub, Amazing Thailand

Chris Lee, Marketing Manager, Amazing Thailand, told ITTN that TAT is celebrating 60 years in the UK and Ireland and is planning recovery of the tourism product as soon as the market normalises.’Thailand keeps on being Amazing’ will be the slogan that the renewal of activity emphasises.

Brendan Barry, Discover Travel; Jamie Thomas, Travel Counsellors; and Andrea Loddo, Salt

An excellent presentation by Betsie Barr, the new Trade Manager, updated the trade on new product with the emphasis on attractions, hotels, people and wellness. The Hub and Hook concept offers two-centre holidays with city and sea combinations for those looking for a different experience.

Jamie Thomas and Sarah Appleton, Travel Counsellors, with Karen Maloney, Etihad Airways

The winner of the prize of a place on a fam trip with TAT and Etihad Airways was Paul Keenan from TUI Ireland.

Darren Lancaster, Ramada Menam Bangkok, with Barry Hammond, Sunway

Srayut Ekahitanonda and Phong Phat, both Let’s Sea, present to Roisin Carberry, Tropical Sky; Khatia Tchamiashvili, Karen Whyte and Fiona Dobbyn, all Classic Resorts

Matt Hindmarsh, Aksara Collection; Bernadette Fitzsimons, Travelpaths; Adrienne Keogh and Emer Thomas, both Hayes and Jarvis

More information on www. Thailandexpert.co.uk

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

