Amazing Thailand – Panviman Resort, Koh Phangan

The Panviman Resort is located on the private peninsula overlooking Koh Phangan, an unspoilt island far from the ‘madding crowd’, where a traveller can get away from the stress of our modern world. The Thai word for paradise is Phangan – and this certainly applies to this property.

The resort is located in the middle of the gulf of Thailand. It is about 60km from the mainland and 12km from Koh Samui. It overlooks the beautiful unspoilt beach of Thong Nai Pan Bay and is probably one of the best hotels on this crescent moon beach.

The Panviman Resort has a total of 94 rooms, exudes a unique charm and is a value for money hotel on this island. It is further proof that the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s strategic plan to promote a spatial spread of tourism is going in the right direction.

To access the resort there are direct flights from Bangkok with Thai Airways or Bangkok Airways to Koh Samui. The hotel offers airport car and scheduled speed boat transfers.