Amazing Thailand- Pattaya Hotels and Attractions

From its humble origin as a small fishing village, Pattaya has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia. The Pattaya coastline stretches for 15km but within this stretch, and in the growing surrounding area, the city offers a vast range of accommodation, bars, restaurants, and a range of activities from water sports to activity sports such as golf, tennis and parasailing. All in all, there really is something for everybody.

Here we highlight some new options for the Irish travel trade:

X2 Pattaya Oceanphere

BHMA Hotels and Resorts continues to develop a distinctive portfolio with the opening of the X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, which is a sister property to the X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere. These X2 (pronounced Cross-To) properties are both located on Thailand’s pristine Eastern Seaboard.

Newly appointed Cluster General Manager for both these design-driven hotels, Belfast-born Steve Lockhart brings almost two decades of hospitality experience to his new role.

‘Since Steve joined BHMA Hotels & Resorts we have been hugely impressed by his ability to lead and motivate his teams, maintain high standards and form strong relationships with guests,” said Harry Thaliwal, Executive Vice-President Operations. “He also has a strong background in launching new hotels, which makes him the perfect person to lead X2 Pattaya Oceanphere.”

Oasis Spa Pattaya

Not just a Spa “Experience ” But Beyond………..

This gorgeous spa is nestled in a tropical garden on the Chateau Dale estate in a peaceful location between Jomtien Beach and South Pattaya on Thappraya Road. Guests can enjoy a wide range of spa treatments that combine the ancient secret remedies of the Lanna Kingdom with modern treatments that enhance beauty and wellness.

The Pattaya Oasis Spa facility includes two cold pools, 11 private treatment rooms and a treatment villa, herbal steam rooms, and beautifully decorated and landscaped areas for relaxation.

Blue Voyage Yacht Charter

Blue Voyage is a yacht charter company based in Thailand operating in Pattaya, Phuket, and Samui.They a have a selection of sailing catamarans and motor yachts from the world’s famous builders with sizes ranging from 38-102 ft. with professional Captain and crews providing first class service.