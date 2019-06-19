News

Amazing Thailand- Pattaya Hotels and Attractions

From its humble origin as a small fishing village, Pattaya has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia. The Pattaya coastline stretches for 15km but within this stretch, and in the growing surrounding area, the city offers a vast range of accommodation, bars, restaurants, and a range of activities from water sports to activity sports such as golf, tennis and parasailing. All in all, there really is something for everybody.

Here we highlight some new options for the Irish travel trade:

X2 Pattaya Oceanphere

BHMA Hotels and Resorts continues to develop a distinctive portfolio with the opening of the X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, which is a sister property to the X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere. These X2 (pronounced Cross-To) properties are both located on Thailand’s pristine Eastern Seaboard.

X2 Pattaya Oceanphere Residence

Newly appointed Cluster General Manager for both these design-driven hotels, Belfast-born Steve Lockhart brings almost two decades of hospitality experience to his new role.

Steve Lockhart, Cluster General Manager, X2 Pattaya Oceanphere Residence and X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere Residence

‘Since Steve joined BHMA Hotels & Resorts we have been hugely impressed by his ability to lead and motivate his teams, maintain high standards and form strong relationships with guests,” said Harry Thaliwal, Executive Vice-President Operations. “He also has a strong background in launching new hotels, which makes him the perfect person to lead X2 Pattaya Oceanphere.”

Oasis Spa Pattaya

Not just a Spa “Experience ” But Beyond………..

Staff at the Oasis Spa

This gorgeous spa is nestled in a tropical garden on the Chateau Dale estate in a peaceful location between Jomtien Beach and South Pattaya on Thappraya Road. Guests can enjoy a wide range of spa treatments that combine the ancient secret remedies of the Lanna Kingdom with modern treatments that enhance beauty and wellness.

The Pattaya Oasis Spa facility includes two cold pools, 11 private treatment rooms and a treatment villa, herbal steam rooms, and beautifully decorated and landscaped areas for relaxation.

Blue Voyage Yacht Charter 

 

Blue Voyage is a yacht charter company based in Thailand operating in Pattaya, Phuket, and Samui.They a have a selection of sailing catamarans and motor yachts from the world’s famous builders with sizes ranging from 38-102 ft. with professional Captain and crews providing first class service.

In Pattaya they operate from the jetty at the Ocean Marina  Yacht Club and offer a range of luxury yacht charters.This is a really great way to discover and experience the beauty of the Gulf of Thailand.

They have a wide range of motor yachts which are equipped with the comfort of the guest in mind.Bookings can be made in advance or through your hotel concierge.

Highly recommended is a trip to view Pattaya’s Monkey Island, translated to Koh Ling, it  is a hidden gem situated south of Na Jomtien between Bang Saray and the large popular island of Koh Khram.

The relatively undiscovered tiny pistol-shaped monkey island is only accessible by boat. It is known locally as Koh Ped and is the permanent residence of Thai Samae Monkeys. Thousands of these friendly, yet cheeky, primates have made their home in the island’s low lying vegetation and thrive in huge numbers, especially along the southern and eastern shorelines.

Visitors traveling from Pattaya to Monkey Island will be amused and amazed at the greetings you get from the native primate ‘Ling Samae’. They wait impatiently at the beach for tourists to supply them with tasty snacks.

Full day,half day and sunset trips are available,the sunset options are depending on the season as sunset times varies. Every detail has been thought of to ensure that time spent here is a moment of perfect bliss.
Your holiday will be more than just sailing but it will be“A trip of a lifetime”

Contact:reservations@bluevoyagethailand.com

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

