Amazing Thailand Roadshow Coming to Belfast, Cork and Limerick

The Amazing Thailand Roadshow will be visiting Belfast, Cork and Limerick in February. The evenings will include Thai food, Thai beers and the opportunity to win an all-expenses paid fam trip, among many other prizes. The events always book out, so request your place as soon possible by emailing:  marketing@tourismthailand.co.uk

Dates

Belfast: Tuesday 20th February

Cork: Wednesday 21st February

Limerick: Thursday 22nd February