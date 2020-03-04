News

Amazing Thailand Roadshow Still on in Dublin on 12 March

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s UK & Ireland roadshow, planned to follow directly after ITB, will still go-ahead, to meet agents in Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin as planned.

“A variety of Thai suppliers are in Europe for ITB and TAT London’s roadshow was timed to provide them with a B2B opportunity in the UK & Ireland,” said Chiravadee Khunsub, Director, TAT London.

Kamon Pan, Amazing Thailand

“Despite the cancellation of ITB, we firmly believe our Amazing Thailand Road Show should still go ahead. It is important we continue to provide a sales and training platform for the Thai industry as planned, more so given the uncertainty of travel to Asia at the moment. Our aim is to minimise the impact that coronavirus is having on travel to Thailand by continuing to meet agents and reassure them that it is business as usual across the Kingdom.”

Agents still have time to register to attend. Each evening will consist of a networking reception, destination presentation by TAT and table-top sessions plus a fantastic price draw to win a fam trip place to Thailand.

To register you/your agency’s attendance email marketing@tourismthailand.co.uk

Dublin – 12 March

Morrison Hotel, Lower Ormond Quay, Dublin, D01 K5X5

Time: 17.00 to 21.30

TAT will manage the event in line with government travel advice and following Public Health guidelines to ensure the wellbeing of all attendees.

“We already have a great number of agents signed up to attend, but we look forward to welcoming more to talk about everything amazing Thailand has to offer their clients,” added Khun Chiravadee. “Even if bookings have slowed slightly for immediate departure there is a demand for future travel to Thailand so we will continue to engage and train agents as usual.”

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

