Amazing Thailand Roadshow Visits Belfast

The Amazing Thailand Roadshow, led by Emma Arnott and Kannika Mac, visited Belfast on Tuesday 19th February at the Ten Square Hotel, accompanied by representatives from 18 companies featuring Thailand.

The top prize of a place on a fam trip to Thailand later this year with Amazing Thailand and Etihad Airways was won by Trevor Ardies, Rosetta Travel, and two prizes of holiday accommodation in Thailand were won by Susan Gorman, Clubworld Travel, and Rosie McDonald, Chaka Travel.