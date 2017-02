Amazing Thailand Roadshow Visits Cork

Emma Arnott and Kannika Mac of Amazing Thailand welcomed 46 travel agents to the Clayton Hotel in Cork last Thursday during this year’s Thailand roadshow.

The winner of a place on a fam trip to Thailand with Amazing Thailand and Etihad Airways was Bernie Fenton, Heffernans Travel.

Prize winners of holiday accommodation in Thailand were Lisa O’Brien, Discover Travel; Imelda McCarthy, Discover Travel; and Sharon O’Rourke, USIT Travel.