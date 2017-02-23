News

Amazing Thailand Roadshow Visits Dublin

Kannika Mac and Emma Arnott of Amazing Thailand welcomed agents to the Gresham Hotel in Dublin last night for this year’s Thailand roadshow and, as always, there were some great prizes to be won.

Shannon O’Dowd and Karen Maloney, Etihad Airways

Representatives from 18 companies featuring Thailand took part, including two airlines, six hotel groups, nine hotel representation companies, and one DMC.

Will Walsh, Click&Go, receives his prize of a fam trip to Thailand from Emma Arnott, Amazing Thailand, and Karen Maloney, Etihad Airways

The top prize of a place on a fam trip to Thailand later this year with Amazing Thailand and Etihad Airways was won by Will Walsh, Click&Go, and four prizes of holiday accommodation in Thailand were won by Orla Tooher, GoHop (presented by Unique Travel Representation); Ceara Monaghan, Travel Department (Unique Travel Representation); Marek Maslowiec, Classic Resorts (Minor Hotels); and Karen Morgan Murphy, Travel Counsellors (The MC Collection).

Lee Ballard, SLC Representation, with Rachel McAnaspie, Fiona Fitzgerald and Karen Whyte, Travelmood

This evening, Thursday 23rd February, the Amazing Thailand Roadshow – with more great prizes – will be in Cork at the Clayton Hotel.

Andrew Morgan, Unique Travel Represention, with Mandy Walsh, Travel Counsellors

Sophie McCarthy, Soneva, with Mary McCormack and Barry Hammond, Sunway

Rob Haynes, Red Tree Representation, with Tina Finnerty, Exploring Vacations, and Annette McCann, Helen Kelly, and Lisa Nahedh, Travel Counsellors

Karen Davidson, Diethelm Travel, with Helen Kelly, Travel Counsellors

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

