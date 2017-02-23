Amazing Thailand Roadshow Visits Dublin

Kannika Mac and Emma Arnott of Amazing Thailand welcomed agents to the Gresham Hotel in Dublin last night for this year’s Thailand roadshow and, as always, there were some great prizes to be won.

Representatives from 18 companies featuring Thailand took part, including two airlines, six hotel groups, nine hotel representation companies, and one DMC.

The top prize of a place on a fam trip to Thailand later this year with Amazing Thailand and Etihad Airways was won by Will Walsh, Click&Go, and four prizes of holiday accommodation in Thailand were won by Orla Tooher, GoHop (presented by Unique Travel Representation); Ceara Monaghan, Travel Department (Unique Travel Representation); Marek Maslowiec, Classic Resorts (Minor Hotels); and Karen Morgan Murphy, Travel Counsellors (The MC Collection).

This evening, Thursday 23rd February, the Amazing Thailand Roadshow – with more great prizes – will be in Cork at the Clayton Hotel.