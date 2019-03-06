Amazing Thailand Roadshows in Dublin and Galway

Finnair was delighted to be the sponsor of the Amazing Thailand Roadshows 2019 in Dublin and Galway, which were great opportunities for us to meet agents and talk about our fast route to Thailand via a quick, smooth transfer in Helsinki.

Finnair has three destinations in Thailand – Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi. There are year-round direct daily services between Helsinki and Bangkok, while the direct service between Helsinki and Krabi and Phuket will be available for winter holidays.

The two prize-winners selected in Dublin – Lydia Akerman, Flight Centre, and in Galway – Clodagh Connolly, Corrib Travel, can look forward to the Nordic service and comfortable in-flight experience with Finnair from Dublin to Bangkok via Helsinki.