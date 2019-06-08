American Airlines Launches New Dublin-Texas Route

American Airlines, the world’s largest airline, has launched its new service flight from Dublin to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), connecting the two for the first time and offering the only non-stop flight from Dublin to the ‘Lone Star’ state. The summer seasonal flight operates through to 28 September and is operated with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

American celebrated the launch of the new route with a gate event at DUB with team members, customers, daa leadership, travel and tourism trade partners, members of the media, and representation from the US Embassy in Ireland. Above are Stephen O’Reilly, Aviation Business Development Manager, daa; Caitriona Toner, Country Sales Manager – Ireland, American Airlines; John Spollen, President, Irish Travel Agents Association; and Siobhan McManamy, Director of Markets, Tourism Ireland.

“The new direct flight from Dublin to Texas will open up exciting travel possibilities for Irish consumers,” said Caitriona Toner, Country Sales Manager – Ireland, American Airlines. “The flight offers customers a chance to experience Dallas and neighbouring Fort Worth, famous for being world-leading business hubs as well as offering authentic Texan food, culture, shopping and hospitality. Or for customers who wish to continue their onward journey, American’s largest hub Dallas/ Fort Worth offers up to 900 daily departures to destinations across North America, the Caribbean, Latin America and Canada.”

Customers travelling from Dublin to DFW can choose from 30 Flagship Business seats featuring direct aisle access, lie-flat seats complemented by a range of exclusively designed bedding by sleep experts Casper, chef inspired menus, and the use of Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling headphones. Flagship Business customers can also access American’s recently opened Flagship Lounge, including new Flagship Dining in DFW, where customers can relax before their flight with à la carte dining, premium wine, champagne, and cocktails.

The aircraft has 21 Premium Economy seats, offering priority boarding, a larger leather seat with 38” of legroom, the use of noise-reducing headphones, a branded amenity kit, Casper blanket and pillow, and an enhanced meal service with complimentary wine, beer and spirits.

In the Main Cabin there are 234 seats, 36 of which are ‘Main Cabin Extra’ and include extra legroom. Across all cabins, customers can access inflight wi-fi, personal inflight entertainment, and complimentary beer and wine.

In addition to American’s new flight to DFW, the airline also offers flights from DUB to Charlotte (CLT), Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Philadelphia (PHL), and from Shannon (SNN) to Philadelphia (PHL).