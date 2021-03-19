American Airlines to Resume Service Between Dublin and Philadelphia

American Airlines has announced that it will be resuming its daily service between Dublin and Philadelphia on March 28, all part of a general resumption of transatlantic services from airports across the UK and Europe including Barcelona (BCN), Frankfurt (FRA), London Heathrow (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Milan (MXP), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), and Rome (FCO).

In addition, as part of American’s alliance with Alaska Airlines, the carrier will launch new service from LHR to Seattle (SEA), beginning March 30, operated on American’s Boeing 777-200. The service will initially operate three times weekly from March 30, until June 3 when the frequency will increase to daily.

“We will be here for when our customers are ready to fly,” said Tom Lattig, American’s Vice President EMEA Sales. “With cleanliness and safety top of mind, we have taken extensive steps to ensure it’s safe to travel including earning STAR certification from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council for our entire fleet of aircraft, and all of our Admirals Club lounges. This is testament to the robust Clean Commitment protocols we have instated over the past year, to ensure our customers feel confident and comfortable when they fly American.”

American was the first U.S. airline to introduce VeriFLY, a mobile health passport which helps customers understand and verify their travel requirements. Customers can use the free VeriFLY app when travelling on American from all international destinations to the U.S. and on all direct and connecting flights from the U.S. to the UK. American’s joint business partner, British Airways, is also trialing VeriFLY on flights from London to the U.S.

Clean Commitment

American’s multifaceted Clean Commitment is designed to provide customers with peace of mind throughout the travel journey. American’s health and safety protocol includes mandatory face covering requirements, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures, and partnerships with leading health and safety institutions for guidance on health matters. For more information please click here.

