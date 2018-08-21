American Airlines to Fly Dublin-Dallas Fort Worth

American Airlines is expanding its European network next summer with nine new routes designed to meet customer demand, including a new seasonal service from Dublin to Dallas Fort Worth.

The daily service will be Ireland’s first direct flight to Dallas, which is American’s largest hub for connecting traffic. It will improve connectivity from Ireland to Texas and also to a large number of onward destinations in the USA and Latin America.

“Dallas is an excellent addition to the existing route network from Dublin Airport and we are delighted that American Airlines will be serving this market with a daily summer service from next year,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “This new route will further grow tourism and trade between Ireland and the USA, and we look forward to working closely with American to promote the new service on both sides of the Atlantic.”

“Connecting Dublin with Dallas Fort Worth provides Irish travellers with direct access to the largest hub of American, the world’s largest airline,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Vice President, Network and Schedule Planning. “This is the first time Ireland and Texas have been connected with a direct flight and the new service will meet the increased demand for travel between both markets. From Dallas, Irish travellers can connect on to top onward destinations including Hawaii, Las Vegas, Cancun, Los Angeles and New Orleans.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is the fourth largest metropolitan region in the USA, with a population of about 7.4 million. The region is also home to the headquarters of 22 Fortune 500 companies and a growing technology sector. “This new route is great news for tourist businesses throughout the country, as it will open up a new direct market for inbound business and leisure visitors from the USA,” added Vincent Harrison.

Dallas, which is Dublin Airport’s 17th US destination and its 22nd North American destination, will be the first city in the South Central region of the USA to have a direct service to Ireland.

Dallas Fort Worth Airport welcomed 67 million passengers last year, making it the 12th largest airport in the world. American operates more than 800 flights per day from Dallas to destinations across the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and South America.

American will operate its new daily Dallas service with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in a 285-seat three-class configuration, with 30 seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy, and 234 seats in Economy Class.

The new summer service will begin on 6th June and run until 28th September 2019. The flight will depart Dallas at 20.35, arriving in Dublin at 11.40 the following day. The return flight will depart Dublin at 13.40, arriving in Dallas at 17.45.