American Airlines to Fly from Dublin to Dallas

After all the speculation and rumour, at long last Dublin is getting daily non-stop seasonal flights to Dallas from 7th June 2019. The flights will be operated by a B787 Dreamliner in a four-class configuration: Flagship Business Class, Premium Economy, Main Cabin Extra, and Main Cabin. Flights will operate through to 28th September.

American Airlines B787 Dreamliner

“The new direct flight from Dublin to Texas is a welcome first for Irish consumers,” said Caitriona Toner, Country Sales Manager for Ireland, American Airlines. “The flight will offer customers a chance to experience Dallas and neighbouring Fort Worth, famous for being world-leading business hubs as well as offering authentic Texan food, culture, shopping and hospitality. Or for customers who wish to continue their onward journey, American’s largest hub Dallas Fort Worth offers up to 900 daily departures to destinations across North America, the Caribbean, Latin America and Canada.”

Caitriona Toner, Country Sales Manager, American Airlines

Casper flat-bed seat

Customers travelling from Dublin to DFW can choose from 30 Flagship Business seats featuring direct aisle access, lie-flat seats complemented by a range of exclusively designed bedding by sleep experts Casper, chef inspired menus, the use of Bang & Olufsen noise-cancelling headphones, and access to American’s Flagship Lounge in DFW where customers can relax before their flight with a variety of hot and cold entrees, premium wines, champagne, and cocktails.

Flagship Business Class

The aircraft will also offer 21 Premium Economy seats. American’s Premium Economy includes priority boarding, a larger leather seat with 38″ of legroom, the use of noise-reducing headphones, a branded amenity kit, Casper blanket and pillow, and an enhanced meal service with complimentary wine, beer and spirits.

In the Main Cabin there are 234 seats, 36 of which are ‘Main Cabin Extra’ and include extra legroom. Across all cabins, customers can access inflight wi-fi, personal inflight entertainment, and complimentary beer and wine.

Premium Economy on American Airlines B787

The American Airlines Atlantic Business agreement is a programme that currently allows travel on 1,900 direct flights per week between more than 160 European cities and over 240 destinations in the USA. The airline has confirmed that it is in discussions with Aer Lingus, with a view to the Irish carrier participation in this programme. British Airways, Finnair and Iberia are currently members of this agreement.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

