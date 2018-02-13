News

American Express GBT to Acquire HRG

American Express GBT to Acquire HRG

American Express Global Business Travel is to acquire Hogg Robinson Group plc in a recommended all-cash acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital. The acquisition is conditioned on receipt of antitrust and other regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

Both American Express GBT and HRG have made significant investments in people and technology in recent years. The combined group will offer clients and travellers a more comprehensive range of travel management products and services.

The acquisition is expected to:

  • Accelerate growth by utilising complementary footprints and solutions to provide additional benefits to clients
  • Create the ability to combine two advanced travel technology and development platforms to create better products and services to serve clients and travellers
  • Deliver synergies through cost savings and scale benefits
  • Leverage each company’s existing infrastructure and technology capabilities to maximise efficiencies across the business

Doug Anderson, Chief Executive, American Express GBT, said: “The complementary geographical footprints of each company will improve the global scale and reach of our business, enabling us to achieve efficiencies across a best-in-class platform and accelerate growth. The technology roadmaps of each business provide a powerful platform from which to drive future innovation. We will deliver a superior client and traveller experience through fully-integrated travel management solutions, including booking and expense management products.”

David Radcliffe, Chief Executive, HRG, said: “This transaction represents a good deal for shareholders and stakeholders. I am particularly excited and heartened by American Express GBT’s reassurance that it will be utilising the best talent and technology from within both organisations to create a truly world-class, leading-edge organisation, which will bring benefits to our clients, colleagues and supplier partners alike.”

Greg O’Hara, Chairman of the Board, American Express GBT, said: “The Board of Directors of GBT strongly endorses the acquisition of Hogg Robinson. Significant customer, operational and financial benefits are expected. This will enable the combined group to focus on additional value creation for customers and the marketplace, while generating new efficiency and growth opportunities for the business. I am excited at the prospect of creating a truly world-class travel management company using the best available talent from both Hogg Robinson and GBT. Customers and travellers will benefit from the combined group’s complementary geographical footprint and technology offering. This combination will unlock meaningful value for all stakeholders.”

The acquisition is conditioned on receipt of antitrust and other regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Sara Zimmerman, Managing Director, Travel Department

MML Invests €12m in Controlling Stake in Travel Department

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
Qatar Visa Waivers

Discover Qatar and Qatar Tourism Authority Enhance City and Desert Tours

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 13th February 2018

Sarah SlatteryFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
SuperBreak Gary Gillespie

SuperBreak Appoints New National Sales Manager

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
London Southend Airport

Flybe Announces 20% Off Dublin Flights to London Southend

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2018
Read More
Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Istanbul Transit Passengers Up 21% for 1Q2018

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways eNews Story 5

Qatar Airways Now Flies to Penang

Michael FloodFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
George Best Belfast city Airport

Belfast City Airport Announces £15m Infrastructure Investment

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More
Barrhead Travel, Belfast

US Travel Leaders Group to Acquire Glasgow-based Barrhead Travel Group

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland