News

American News…From the Visit USA Ireland Committee

American News…From the Visit USA Ireland Committee

Tony Lane, Executive Director, Visit USA Committee Ireland

The Visit USA Committee Ireland anticipates a gradual return to normal travel to the United States during 2021. To keep the travel trade up-to-date on developments, they are periodically issuing dedicated bulletins from their 75+ members, including information from the US Embassy, airlines and tourist boards. This week’s news is as follows…

General

Requirement for Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test or Recovery from COVID-19 for All Air Passengers Arriving in the United States

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Tracker Shows Vaccination Progress Across the US

Face Masks Now a Federal Requirement in Airports, on Planes Under New CDC Order

Airlines

British Airways Will Be the First UK Airline to Trial VeriFLY, a Mobile Travel Health Passport

Airports

Health & Safety Update from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Roadmap for Recovery Published at Virtual Conference Attended by Minister Catherine Martin, Professor Luke O’Neill and Industry Stakeholders

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Delta Extends Middle Seat Block

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Love Is in the Air: 25% Off All Wild Rover Day Tours Booked This Valentine’s Day

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Air Canada Cuts 1500 Jobs and Suspends 17 Routes Including Dublin

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Uk Transport Minister Says Booking Holidays is ‘Illegal’

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Tánaiste Pours Cold Water on 2021 Travel

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

We Can’t Fly Anywhere, So What About Flying to Nowhere?

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Lufthansa Group Airlines Extend Free Rebooking Option

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Etihad Airways First Airline to Vaccinate All of Its Crew

Fionn DavenportFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn