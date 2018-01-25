News

American Opens Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounge at LAX

American Airlines has opened its new 14,500 sq ft Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining facilities at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), offering customers several options to dine, relax and get ready for long journeys.

Suzanne Boda, Senior Vice President – Los Angeles, American Airlines, said: “The opening of the Flagship Lounge and Flagship First Dining are the latest evidence of our increasingly strong position in Los Angeles. We are setting ourselves apart from the competition by becoming the only domestic carrier to offer a sit-down dining experience at LAX.

“As our West Coast gateway to the Asia-Pacific region, Los Angeles is where many of our customers begin long flights, either internationally or across the USA. We are proud to offer best-in-class lounge and dining options at the start of their journey.”

American’s renovations to its Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining are part of a US$200 million investment. At LAX, investments include a new Admirals Club in Terminal 5, a refurbished Admirals Club in Terminal 4 and, now, the new Flagship Lounge and Dining in Terminal 4.

American is the largest carrier at LAX with more than 200 daily flights on peak days to 70 destinations on five continents. Last year, the airline announced that it would be investing more than $1.5 billion in improvements at LAX Terminals 4 and 5 for its customers and nearly 7,000 team members who work there.

“Building a world-class airport requires strong airline partners like American Airlines, and we are thrilled by the investment they are making at LAX,” said Sean Burton, President, Los Angeles World Airports’ Board of Commissioners. “Re-imagining and modernising our airport is just as much about creating exceptional amenities as it is about new construction, and the American Airlines Flagship Lounge is an example of the first-class facilities that travellers can expect from LAX.”

