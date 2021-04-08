Americans & Canadians Divided Over Vaccine Passports

A new poll suggests there is a marked divide in opinion between Americans and Canadians over the introduction of so-called ‘vaccine passports.’ An online Leger survey found that 52 per cent of Canadians were in favour, but only 43 per cent of Americans support their use.

The differences may not appear huge, but the two governments have strongly divergent opinions on the matter.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki categorically ruled out the idea of vaccine passports, which would be a tough pill to swallow in a country that prizes individual liberties above almost all else. “The government is not now, nor will we be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” she said.

North of the border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a much more conciliatory tone. Speaking on Tuesday about the reopening of the US-Canadian border, he said: “We have already seen the importance of proof of vaccination for international travel… in a pre-pandemic period in recent years. It will surely be important, but the details of what we are going to do about it, we are still fine-tuning.”

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential traffic for nearly 13 months – and will remain closed at least until April 21.