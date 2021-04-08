News

Americans & Canadians Divided Over Vaccine Passports

Americans & Canadians Divided Over Vaccine Passports

A new poll suggests there is a marked divide in opinion between Americans and Canadians over the introduction of so-called ‘vaccine passports.’ An online Leger survey found that 52 per cent of Canadians were in favour, but only 43 per cent of Americans support their use.

The differences may not appear huge, but the two governments have strongly divergent opinions on the matter.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki categorically ruled out the idea of vaccine passports, which would be a tough pill to swallow in a country that prizes individual liberties above almost all else. “The government is not now, nor will we be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” she said.

North of the border, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struck a much more conciliatory tone. Speaking on Tuesday about the reopening of the US-Canadian border, he said: “We have already seen the importance of proof of vaccination for international travel… in a pre-pandemic period in recent years. It will surely be important, but the details of what we are going to do about it, we are still fine-tuning.”

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential traffic for nearly 13 months – and will remain closed at least until April 21.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

UK and Irish Agents Join Brand USA Global Marketplace

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Willie Walsh: Covid Travel Measures Shouldn’t Become Permanent

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

“Restart plan required for recovery of sector”, says new Aviation Regulator

Michael FloodApril 8, 2021
Read More

Book Your Space for the Irish Travel Trade Awards 2021 – It’s Going to Be THE Party of the Year!

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

The Crate Escape: The Man who Mailed Himself Home

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Ireland to Add EU Countries to Mandatory Quarantine List

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Mandatory Testing of Truckers Going to France Suspended ‘Because Positive Results Were so Low’

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Adds Portland to All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

California to ‘Fully Re-Open’ From June 15

Fionn DavenportApril 8, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn