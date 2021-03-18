ANA First Asian Airline to Receive Five-Star Covid-19 Safety Rating from SKYTRAX

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has received a 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating from SKYTRAX, making the first airline in Asia to get it and only the fourth in the world to ​receive full 5-Star recognition.

“ANA is honoured to be recognised by SKYTRAX for our efforts to improve passenger and employee safety during this time of great uncertainty,” said Yuji Hirako, President and CEO of ANA. “With advice from scientists and medical professionals guiding our approach, the implementation of the ‘ANA Care Promise’ has allowed us to deliver hygiene and safety at the highest possible standards across the entire passenger experience, significantly helping reduce the risks posed by COVID-19. We are very honoured by this latest recognition, and ANA will further strengthen our commitment to advancing the well-being of our passengers and our employees.”

“ANA has for many years been ranked as one of the world’s best airlines for cleanliness standards, and with the challenges of the current global pandemic they introduced the ANA Care Promise which provides an outstanding level of hygiene and safety protocols to keep customers and staff safe,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of SKYTRAX.

Alan Sparling of ASM-Ireland, who represent ANA in the Irish market, said: “ANA has been awarded the respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013 from SKYTRAX and is the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation eight years in a row. Additionally, ANA has been recognised by Air Transport World as “Airline of the Year” three times in the past 10 years – 2007, 2013 and 2018.”

He added, “ANA is honoured to now receive the SKYTRAX 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating in recognition of our efforts to improve passenger and employee safety during this time of great uncertainty.”

The 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating evaluates over 190 protocols and confirms that the ANA Care Promise and related initiatives have been effective at countering the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. SKYTRAX found that ANA has implemented superior airport processing standards that incorporate a range of advanced contactless technology. In addition, ANA earned praise for innovative approaches to customer handling and the adoption of strict social distancing protocols for check-in, boarding, and arrival. Despite receiving this prestigious recognition, ANA is committed to continually improving its efforts in order to earn and maintain the trust of all who choose to travel with the airline.

The only other airlines to receive 5-star recognition for their Covid-19 protocols are airBaltic, Oman Air and Qatar Airways.