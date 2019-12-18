News

ANA Introduces Interactive Translator ‘Pocketalk’ at Japanese Airports

ANA Introduces Interactive Translator ‘Pocketalk’ at Japanese Airports

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has introduced an interactive translating device called Pocketalk to 50 airports in Japan. Produced by software company Sourcenext, the Japanese carrier said that the hand-held device aims to help ANA’s ground staff and international passengers communicate better.

Pocketalk is a portable real-time language translator that can translate up to 74 languages, including various dialects and commonly used idiomatic phrases. Out of the 74 languages, 55 languages are translated into speech and text, while the other 19 languages are translated into just text.

ANA’s ground staff will use the voice-translating device, which requires an Internet connection, to communicate with passengers. A microphone will process what a passenger is saying and translate it into Japanese for the staff member. Two languages have to be selected on the device’s home screen and a button has to be pressed the entire time someone is speaking into the microphone.

The first Pocketalk device is now being featured at the lobby and boarding gates of Osaka International Itami Airport starting on 18 December, and a total of 200 devices will be featured across 50 domestic Japanese airports.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Completes Summer 2020 Schedule with New Dublin- Rhodes Route

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries is Again Voted Best Ferry Company

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty: Three Great Value Brands, Endless Possibilities

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Lanzarote: an Ideal Island Destination

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Numerous Opportunities for Agents in 2020 with MSC Cruises

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Three New Mekong Delta Escorted Tours from Wendy Wu

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Discover the Many Sides of Italy with Topflight

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Two Million Irish Visitors Enjoy Spain

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

ITTN Award Winners Highlight Their Plans for 2020

Neil SteedmanDecember 18, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland