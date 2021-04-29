News

ANA to Install Hands-Free Loos

ANA to Install Hands-Free Loos

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, has partnered with JAMCO Corporation to develop the world’s first hands-free door that allows easy access to lavatories on its aircraft. The innovative door was developed as part of the ANA Care Promise initiative, and will help limit potential vectors for the transmission of pathogens. The first hands-free doors will be introduced to domestic flights starting May 1.

“Guided by the principles of ANA Care Promise, we have continued to invest in the development and implementation of innovative technologies because the health and safety of passengers and our staff is the top priority,” said Shinichi Inoue, Senior Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Management & Planning. “The hands-free lavatory door is the latest example of us putting this principle into practice as we look for ways to make the travel experience safer and more convenient.”

The new lavatory door is equipped with a large inner door locking knob and an additional handle so that passengers can use their elbows to unlock the door. Because the door mechanism is different to those found on other aircraft, signage has been placed near the lavatory to provide operational instructions.

The hands-free lavatory will be installed on 11 Boeing 787-8 aircraft, two Boeing 787-9 aircraft, and eight Boeing 777-200. The initial installation will be for aircrafts serving domestic routes, while ANA hopes to introduce the system to all domestic and international aircraft in the future.

Alan Sparling & ASM-Ireland represent ANA in the Irish market.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Norwegian Cruise Line Prepares for Resumption of Cruising from Rome & Barcelona

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Spain to Welcome Tourists in June

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Santaholidays.ie Adds New Lapland Dates Due to Popular Demand

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Tourism Leaders Launch Women Initiative at WTTC 2021

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Collapse of Joe Walsh Tours Sparks Fears More Travel Firms Could Go Under

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Business Class Bounce: Future Flyers will Pay to Sit Up Front as Treat and Covid Refuge

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Skyscanner Survey: Appetite for 2021 Travel is Strong

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

TV Drama Made by Visit St Pete/Clearwater to Launch on Amazon Prime

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Etihad to Ground A380s ‘Indefinitely’

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn