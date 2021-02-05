Anantara Resorts Join Sri Lanka’s International Tourism Drive

Anantara Hotels, Resorts and Spas’ award-winning Sri Lankan properties are joining the Indian Ocean island nation’s efforts to lure international travellers back after the reopening of its borders on 21st January 2021. Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort and Anantara Kalutara Resort are among the few internationally branded five-star hotels that have been certified by the government as Level 1 ‘Safe and Secure’ to welcome international travellers as part of the country’s ‘bio-bubble’ approach to kick start tourism.

Anantara Kalutara Resort is set welcome international guests from 6th February 2021, and Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort from 22nd February 2021.

Under Sri Lanka’s new tourism safety protocols, international travellers have the flexibility to stay in several of the certified hotels during their initial 14-day bio-bubble period, for instance in a private pool villa at Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, combined with the tropical beach resort of Anantara Kalutara Resort.

Epitomising authentic luxury along Sri Lanka’s southern coast, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort is surrounded by a 22-acre coconut plantation, a sandy crescent beach and turquoise ocean that offer spectacular seclusion. Here spacious guest rooms and private pool villas are designed for couples and families. Guests can stay energised with a host of leisure and fitness facilities, including beach yoga and meditation, laps in the double-layer swimming pool, tennis and nature and wildlife activities for all the family, or for a more leisurely pace visit Anantara Spa to immerse in indigenous wellness traditions or a soothing massage.

Anantara Tangalle and Anantara Kalutara are offering an enticing package ‘Enjoy a Night on us’, encouraging international guests to stay longer and save more.

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort

· Stay for three nights, pay for two – or stay for six nights and pay for four

· Stay for seven nights or more and receive complimentary dinner throughout the stay

· Resort credit of USD 75 redeemable at any restaurant, bar or at Anantara Spa (for Room bookings)

· Complimentary couple’s massage (for Villa bookings)

