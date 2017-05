And Finally…

What connects the romantic Black Forest resort of Rottweil to the historic Thuringian town of Weimar? Correct – they are both homes to popular German dog breeds. But there is also the Dachshund, the Boxer, the Schnauzer, the Doberman and the German Shepherd…

For all things canine, we recommend you stray to the World Dog Show in Leipzig, 9th – 12th November 2017.

