Andalucia Entertains Trade at Trinity College Dublin

The magnificent Dining Hall at Trinity College Dublin with portraits of Past Presidents of the college was the venue for the ‘Let’s Talk Andalucia’ roadshow. Antonio Martin-Machuca Ales was, as usual, a most gracious host and the event was supported by the Spanish Tourist Office, Dublin.

David O’Hagan, Donabate Travel, and Jim Vaughan, JustSplit.com

‘Let’s Talk Andalucia’ was the theme for the workshop and representatives from tourist boards, hotels and attractions from all over Andalucia were present to inform Irish trade and media of the numerous and varied attractions available in their area.

John Spollen, ITAA President, and John Galligan, John Galligan Travel

Teresa Gancedo, Director, Spanish Tourist Office, thanked Antonio and everyone from Andalucia for bringing the sun to Ireland all the way from Andalucia, which was warmly welcomed by all the guests.

Marian Benton, Map Travel; Godfrey Lydon, Club Travel; Sara Rivero, Spanish Tourist Office, Dublin, and Marie Byrne, Abbey Travel

More than two million visitors from Ireland holidayed in Spain in 2017 and half a million of those were to Andalucia, making Spain and Andalucia the most popular destination for Irish tourists.

Tatiana Soukhanova, Skytours; Shane Coburn, Donabate Travel; and Rachel Mulligan, Skytours

Antonio Martin-Machuca Ales thanked the Spanish Tourist Office for the organisation of the evening, which was the seventh occasion that the event has taken place in Dublin. Antonio also thanked the ITAA for its support.

Juan Gabriel Agular, Puerto Antilla Grand Hotel, with Budget Travel staff

Responding, John Spollen, newly installed ITAA President, said that there was no doubting the popularity of Spain and Andalucia with Irish holidaymakers and this will continue for the foreseeable future, as both Spain and Andalucia are considered to be the ‘Perfect Break’.

Sonia Gimenez, Costa Almeria (right) with Will Walsh, Alan Preston and Stephen Long, Click&Go

The evening concluded with an amazing Flamenco pianist Jorge Bedoya – brother of Borja from the Spanish TO, Dublin, who gave a wonderful, dramatic and intense performance and drew several standing ovations from the very appreciative audience.

Jennifer  O’Brien, Travel Counsellors, with Christine Fenton and Matt Corcoran, King Travel

Pianist Jorge Bedoya gave a fantastic recital

