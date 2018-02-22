Andrew Flintham Appointed Managing Director TUI UK & Ireland

Andrew Flintham, who resigned as Commercial Director of TUI UK & Ireland last October to become Managing Director of Thomas Cook UK from next month, is now going back to TUI UK & Ireland as Managing Director. The change of plan follows the resignation earlier this month of Nick Longman from the TUI role.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to become the new Managing Director of TUI UK & Ireland, a role I couldn’t imagine would become available when I resigned the Commercial Director position a few months ago. I look forward to working with such a great team again as we continue to take our business forward.”

Andrew previously spent over 10 years at TUI UK & Ireland. Prior to becoming Commercial Director his roles included Mainstream Planning Director, Aviation Planning Director, and Planning & Trading Director. Before joining TUI, he began his career in travel with British Airways in 1998.