Announcement: Sharon Jordan acquires IRISH TRAVEL TRADE NEWS (ITTN) and Business Traveller Ireland

I’m thrilled to announce that I have acquired Irish Travel Trade News (ITTN) from Michael Flood, as well as Business Traveller Ireland from Gerry Benson. I will also be combining this with a brand-new consumer presence, which will launch soon. My aim is to allow this new venture to cover and report on 100% of the travel industry while driving business back to travel agents, operators and other travel industry companies.

Together, they will be known as the Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) – a new name, but the same initials.

I am also thrilled to announce that Fionn Davenport will join as Editor and will be working on all the new and exciting initiatives in 2021. Fionn comes with a senior and extensive background in journalism, contributing to both print and radio publications in Ireland and the UK, mostly connected to the travel and tourism industry.

Michael Flood (ITTN) has kindly agreed to help with the transition on the trade side and Gerry Benson (Business Traveller Ireland) has agreed to do the same with the business travel aspect.

I look forward to embarking on this exciting new adventure after 11 very happy years working with the Travel Corporation. I also very much look forward to getting out to visit you in the coming months – when it’s safe to do so – but for the moment please feel free to call or email.

With that in mind,

Wishing you and your family a Very Happy and Healthy New Year,

Kind regards,

Sharon Jordan

Managing Director ITTN.

Contacts:

Sharon Jordan 00 353 86 782 3911 or sharon@ittn.ie

Fionn Davenport on 00 353 87 668 8252 fionn@ittn.ie