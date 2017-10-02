Another One Bites the Dust: Monarch Airlines

UK low-cost airline and holiday company Monarch Airlines has ceased trading and its 300,000 future bookings for flights and holidays have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority has said. About 110,000 customers are currently overseas and the British government has asked the CAA to charter more than 30 aircraft to bring them back to the UK. Monarch is the UK’s fifth biggest airline and the country’s largest ever to go into administration.

Customers due to fly from the UK have been told not to go to the airport as there will be no more flights. Monarch had been in last-ditch talks with the CAA about renewing its licence to sell package holidays. It had until midnight on Sunday to reach a deal with the aviation authority but failed to do so.

Andrew Haines, CAA Chief Executive, said: “We know that Monarch’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees. This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers currently abroad to get back to the UK at the end of their holiday at no extra cost to them.

“We are putting together, at very short notice and for a period of two weeks, what is effectively one of the UK’s largest airlines to manage this task. The scale and challenge of this operation means that some disruption is inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring everyone home.”

Customers affected by the company’s collapse have been urged to check a dedicated website, www.monarch.caa.co.uk, for advice and information on flights back to the UK. It also gives information to those passengers that have future bookings with Monarch but are yet to leave the UK.

The CAA said that all Monarch customers who are abroad and due to return to the UK in the next two weeks will be flown home. The flights will be at no extra cost to passengers and they do not need to cut short their stay.