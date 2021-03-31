App in the Air Reveals Winners of Inaugural 2021 People’s Choice Awards

App in the Air (AITA), the award-winning travel platform designed for the modern frequent flier, has announced the winners of its first-ever AITA People’s Choice Awards.

The 2021 awards honour the airlines, airports, and luggage brands favoured by the app’s user base. With over six million app users, AITA invited fellow aviation geeks from around the globe to nominate the best airline wine selections, the best airport response to COVID-19 safety protocols, the airline with the most entertaining in-flight crew announcements, and much more.

“As the go-to personal travel assistant for our community and in our ongoing effort to support the aviation and tourism industry, we’re thrilled to announce our inaugural AITA People’s Choice Awards,” said App in the Air CEO and Founder Bayram Annakov. “Our app users live and breathe these airports, aircrafts, and lounges, and we want to celebrate them, especially after the past year in the travel industry.”

Earlier this year, AITA called on its community for nomination submissions, which were then voted for by nearly 2,000 users to determine the winners, based on 2020 experiences. The frequent flier-voted winners of the 2021 AITA People’s Choice Awards include:

Best Airport: Overall – Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

Best Airport Lounge – Emirates at Dubai International Airport (DXB)

Best Airport Dining – London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

Best Airport for COVID-19 Safety & Protocols – Singapore Changi Airport (SIN)

Best Airport for Seamless TSA & Security – Hamad International Airport (DOH)

Best Airline: Overall – Qatar Airways

Best Airline Response to COVID-19 – Qatar Airways

Best Airline Loyalty Programme – Emirates

Best First-Class Seat Configuration – Emirates

Best Airline In-Flight Dining – Qatar Airways

Best Airline Wine Selection – Air France

Best Airline Snack Selection – Qatar Airways

Best Airline for In-Flight Entertainment – Emirates

Friendliest Flight Crew – Qatar Airways

Best Airline for Entertaining In-Flight Crew Announcements – Southwest Airlines

Favorite Luggage Brand – Samsonite

Leading the tech travel space, AITA features direct in-app bookings through NDC capabilities with select airline partners. The platform provides personalised search capability and the ability to preview points earned before booking with suggested flights based on airline loyalty status, as well as to offset the carbon generated.