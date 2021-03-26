Aquatica Waterpark in Orlando to Introduce Riptide Race

Aquatica, Orlando’s most thrilling waterpark, is racing into Spring with a splash by introducing Florida’s first-ever and only duelling racer. Riptide Race, new for 2021, is an adrenaline-pumping waterslide race that pits teams against each other in a splash to the finish line. Guests of all ages will delight in challenging their friends and family members to see which team feels the rush of victory. Speeding through each turn in a down-to-the-wire finish, this fast-paced, high-speed adventure is one that guests will want to experience again and again!

Aquatica, boasting more waterslides than any other waterpark in Orlando, offers something fun for everyone with high-speed adventures that get hearts racing, kid-friendly water play areas, a vibrant selection of dining experiences, and white-sand beaches offering the perfect spot to relax. Modified with enhanced health and safety protocols, each park experience includes increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, face covering requirements, and limited capacity.

“We are thrilled to introduce Riptide Race, an experience you won’t find anywhere else in Florida. Aquatica is the first waterpark in the state to have a duelling racer and we know our guests are going to love the fun of challenging their friends and family in a race to the finish,” said Kyle Miller, Park President. “Riptide Race is the perfect addition to our attraction portfolio, complementing what is already one of the most family-friendly waterslide lineups in Orlando. Health and safety continue to be a top priority for our parks, and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoy this new ride.”

About Riptide Race:

Riptide Race is the world’s tallest duelling racer waterslide. Starting atop a 68-foot tower, riders grab a two-person raft before racing along the 650-foot slide—with low walls, so they can keep an eye on their opponents. It’s a dash to the splash as guests compete in this side-by-side raft run through high-speed tunnels, twists, and turns. Riptide Race features a height requirement of 42 inches to appeal to families with children.

Also New: Ke-Re’s Bar and Papa’s Cantina!

Guests are invited to refuel between races at two NEW dining experiences at Aquatica.

Step out after a thrilling ride on Riptide Race and unwind at Ke-Re’s Bar, a brand-new dining experience for 2021 (with physical distancing measures). Guests can relax on island time at this open-air bar. Soak in the sun, enjoy unbeatable views of the park, or catch a game on the flat screen. Refreshing, handcrafted cocktails include:

Pineapple Plunge: Malibu Coconut Rum and Pineapple with a twist of Amaretto and Butterscotch

Orlando Vice: A flavourful fusion of two island classics—Pina Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri

Ke-Re’s Riptide Margarita: Milagro Tequila, mixed with lemonade and the perfect balance of cranberry, strawberry, and lime

Guests can also discover bold new flavours at Papa’s Cantina, opening soon at Aquatica Orlando. With a menu fit for a Riptide Race champion, Papa’s Cantina offers guests a vibrant, one-of-a-kind dining experience with limited capacity. New and exclusive to Aquatica Orlando, the menu features crave-able bites and fresh flights, including:

Signature Empanadas with a wide variety of savoury and sweet fillings. Try the fresh and flavour-packed buffalo chicken, the classic beef and cheese, or the light and airy spinach artichoke empanadas. Save room for dessert and indulge in the perfectly sweet hazelnut empanada.

Boneless Wings seasoned, and hand-tossed to perfection in Papa’s signature sauces. Take the heat, zest it up, or amplify the flavour with Papa’s Secret Sauce.

Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Refreshers, featuring Barrilitos Aguas Frescas. Come try refreshing flavours like Watermelon, Strawberry Hibiscus and Mango Lime.

Papa’s Special, the ultimate combination of flavour with 4 empanadas, 12 boneless wings, and your choice of 3 signature dipping sauces.

