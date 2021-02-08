News

Are you in Love? Send Your Pictures in to ITTN and You Might Win a Prize!

The Irish Travel Trade Network Photographer of the Year Competition, Sponsored by Emirates, is in full swing with loads of gorgeous and sweet pictures coming in. This month’s theme is – what else? – L.O.V.E…but it’s about every kind of love! Love of a child, a pet, a parent, a grandparent, a partner, your friends, a destination, a location…whatever makes your heart skip a beat. So get your photos in now to be in with a chance to win prizes!

The big day is getting closer and by now you are probably planning a romantic walk in the park, a home cooked meal or maybe you’ll treat your loved one to their favourite takeaway? Either way, send us in some pictures of what you LOVE and you might win 2 tickets to anywhere on the Emirates network.

No one to share Valentines Day with? So what! We want to see any photos with love as the foundation. So get snapping and get send those pictures in to me at sharon@ittn.ie

The February winner will join our January winner, Jeanette Coughlan of Travel Counsellors, and receive a €100 cheque as well as the coveted ITTN reusable Coffee Mug (Wow!) and they will also join us at a lunch this July where we will announce the overall winner of the Photographer of the Year.

