Arrive in Style with Qatar Airways Luxury Global Chauffeur Service

Qatar Airways has announced a new premium global chauffeur service offering seamless door-to-door transfers for customers in all cabin classes. The convenient new luxury service is designed to take the stress out of passengers’ travel plans.

This new service provided by Qatar Airways is bookable for a fee online through qatarairways.com and the Qatar Airways app. Qatar Airways passengers, no matter what cabin they are flying in, can choose from a wide-range of high-end vehicles, provided by top auto manufacturers including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac to take them to and from their chosen airport.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to launch this new premium global chauffeur service for all Qatar Airways passengers, bringing a personal luxury service to their doorsteps. Our partnership with Blacklane is an innovation that we know our passengers will value. Offering luxurious door-to-door transfers will enhance their overall travel experience when they fly with Qatar Airways.

“We are always looking at ways to improve our unrivalled 5-star service, both on the ground and in the air. We are confident that this new seamless chauffeur service will be quick, convenient and in line with our company ethos to keep our customers at the heart of everything we do.”

The new chauffeur-driven service is available for passengers at more than 85 Qatar Airways destinations around the world. Blacklane is also available in over 500 airports worldwide, including the majority of destinations served by the airline’s codeshare and interline partners.

Benefits of the new global chauffeur service include access to Blacklane’s modern fleet of high-end vehicles, and highly professional drivers, to ensure a safe, comfortable journey. Customers can choose Business Class, business vans, SUVs or First Class cars.

The global chauffeur service features all-inclusive highly competitive rates – including all taxes, tolls, fees and gratuities – that are confirmed before booking online. Customers also receive up-to-date SMS and email updates and confirmations, which include the driver’s name and phone number.

Passengers can take advantage of a generous complimentary wait time of up to an hour for airport pickups. Payments are cashless, which means there is no need to carry cash or worry about having the correct local currency. Credit cards are only charged after customers finish their ride. There is also a free change and cancellation policy of up to an hour before for one-way journeys. Customers can reach Blacklane’s customer care team 24/7 over phone, email and social media for any urgent needs.

Luxurious door-to-door transfers are just the latest in a range of innovations unveiled by the airline to enhance its 5-star service. It also recently launched a new bespoke pre-select dining service for premium passengers flying in First Class and Business Class.

Named 2017 Airline of the Year, as awarded by Skytrax, Qatar Airways also has a host of new destinations planned for the remainder of this year and 2018, including Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Cardiff, UK; to name just a few.

Qatar Airways has received a number of major accolades this year, including Airline of the Year by the prestigious 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards, which was held at the Paris Air Show. This is the fourth time that Qatar Airways has been given this global recognition as the world’s best airline. Qatar’s national flag carrier also won a raft of other major awards at the ceremony, including Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class and World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge.