Arrow Tours to Appoint Leisure Sales Consultant

Drogheda-based Arrow Tours is seeking a highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant who is dynamic, creative and dedicated, and who can deliver outstanding sales and customer care. To apply, email ben@arrowtours.ie

Essential Skills and Experience

A passion for the travel industry

Proven track record in sales

Minimum two years’ experience in the travel industry

Customer focused with great communication and selling skills

Be a team player

Experience in selling cruises, long- and short-haul holidays, and dynamic packaging required

Great communications and customer care required

Great computer skills

Salary is negotiable depending on experience

This is an opportunity to take part in educational trips abroad, expand your knowledge through tailored training, and attend travel-related social events.

This is a full-time position, 9.00am – 5.30pm Monday – Friday, with Saturdays on a roster.