Arrow Tours to Appoint Leisure Sales Consultant

Drogheda-based Arrow Tours is seeking a highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant who is dynamic, creative and dedicated, and who can deliver outstanding sales and customer care. To apply, email ben@arrowtours.ie

Essential Skills and Experience

  • A passion for the travel industry
  • Proven track record in sales
  • Minimum two years’ experience in the travel industry
  • Customer focused with great communication and selling skills
  • Be a team player
  • Experience in selling cruises, long- and short-haul holidays, and dynamic packaging required
  • Great communications and customer care required
  • Great computer skills
  • Salary is negotiable depending on experience

This is an opportunity to take part in educational trips abroad, expand your knowledge through tailored training, and attend travel-related social events.

This is a full-time position, 9.00am – 5.30pm Monday – Friday, with Saturdays on a roster.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

