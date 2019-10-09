Arrow Tours to Appoint Leisure Sales Consultant

Drogheda-based Arrow Tours is seeking a highly motivated Leisure Sales Consultant who is dynamic, creative and dedicated, and who can deliver outstanding sales and customer care. To apply, email ben@arrowtours.ie
Essential Skills and Experience
- A passion for the travel industry
- Proven track record in sales
- Minimum two years’ experience in the travel industry
- Customer focused with great communication and selling skills
- Be a team player
- Experience in selling cruises, long- and short-haul holidays, and dynamic packaging required
- Great communications and customer care required
- Great computer skills
- Salary is negotiable depending on experience
This is an opportunity to take part in educational trips abroad, expand your knowledge through tailored training, and attend travel-related social events.
This is a full-time position, 9.00am – 5.30pm Monday – Friday, with Saturdays on a roster.
