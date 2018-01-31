News

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 Held in Chiang Mai

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 Held in Chiang Mai

Sitting astride the mighty River Ping is Thailand’s second largest city, Chiang Mai, which was the location for the 37th annual ASEAN Tourism Forum, reports Michael Flood.IMG_3829

Chiang Mai is the economic engine of Northern Thailand. It is also one of the Kingdom’s must-visit destinations, and has received several awards and accolades, including the third ‘Best City’ in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Top 15 Cities for 2017, and ranked 12th in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards’ Top 25 Destinations in Asia.

Blessed with a wonderful climate, rich local cultural and natural heritage, and numerous Royal Projects, Chiang Mai is a testament to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s latest marketing concept of ‘Open to the New Shades’ where first-time and repeat visitors can discover new perspectives in existing Thai attractions.

"And the way she might look at you with Thai style"

“And the way she might look at you Thai style”

Chiang Mai continues to benefit from convenient air access. In 2017, it welcomed a total of 7,614 direct international flights and 567 indirect flights (via major destinations).

The setting for the spectacular Gala Opening Dinner which was truly Amazing Thailand.

The setting for the spectacular Gala Opening Dinner which was truly Amazing Thailand.

In December 2017, Qatar Airways launched a direct non-stop service from Doha to Chiang Mai, bringing significant new sources of traffic by allowing visitors from Europe, the Middle East and Africa to connect to the Northern Thai city via the airline’s hub in Qatar.

Part of the Exhibition area.

Part of the Exhibition area.

Chiang Mai has a total hotel room count of 37,785 in 843 accommodation units and in October 2017 Chiang Mai was declared a UNESCO Creative City for Crafts and Folk Arts.IMG_3730

This year’s ATF was attended by 240 buyers and more than 700 exhibitors , with 323 booths representing companies and properties from the 10 ASEAN countries, and more than 100 international and local media.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

logo

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018: Vietnam goes for growth

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Marella Explorer

Marella Explorer to Set Sail in 2018

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
IMG_3864

Diethelm Travel to Offer Self-Drive Tuk Tuk Tours in Thailand

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
REPRO FREE 24/01/2018, Orlando, Florida – Tourism Ireland’s golf promotional programme for 2018 kicks off this week in Orlando, Florida. Twelve (12) golf and tourism operators from around the island of Ireland, as well as two American golf tour operators, have joined Tourism Ireland at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando, to highlight our world-class golf. PIC SHOWS: Golf and tourism operators from Ireland and the US with Alison Metcalfe (eighth right) and Billy Condon (right), both Tourism Ireland, at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando. Pic – Russell Kirk (no repro fee) Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Ireland Golf ‘On Par’ With Best at PGA Show in Florida

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Visit Orlando Logo

Visit Orlando Appoints Lee Travel Consulting for UK and Ireland

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines to Launch New Dublin-Zagreb Service

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Eiffel Tower

France Plays Ireland This Weekend – Expedia Offers Tips for Paris

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
9T2A2798a

Consort Travel Group Partners with Advantage Travel Partnership

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2018
Read More
Holiday World Air Canada Featured

Trade Day Highlights at Holiday World Dublin

Neil SteedmanJanuary 30, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland