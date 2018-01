ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018: Vietnam goes for growth

Vietnam welcomed 10.47 million international tourists in the first 10 months of 2017, a year-on-year increase of 28.1%. The country was voted ‘Best Adventure Holiday Destination’ by travel agents in the Irish Travel Trade Awards as organised by Irish Travel Trade News.

With that sort of growth Vietnam must now be regarded as one of the star performers within the ASEAN countries.