ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018: Visit Malaysia 2020 Launched

Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism and Culture, YB Dato’ Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, launched the Visit Malaysia 2020 promotion campaign at the ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. He also took the opportunity to unveil the official logo of Visit Malaysia 2020, a colourful portrayal of Malaysia’s treasured flora and fauna.
LOGOVMY2020
The event was held during a business lunch hosted for international tourism trade buyers and media attending the ATF at the Chiang Mai International Convention Centre. YB Dato’ Seri Nazri said: “These next two years are a crucial period for our country’s tourism – they are the lead up to the much-anticipated Visit Malaysia 2020. By then, we expect to welcome some 36 million tourists to our shores, with tourist receipts reaching RM168 billion.”

Visit Malaysia 2020 is a landmark initiative that has received the support and endorsement of the Honourable Prime Minister of Malaysia in 2017. It is a key development towards the realisation of the Malaysia Tourism Transformation Plan goals that by the year 2020 Malaysia will welcome a total of 36 million tourists and register RM168 billion in tourist receipts.

The initiative not only aims to rally all industry players towards this common goal, but is a call to welcome tourists from all over the world to experience Malaysia’s warm hospitality and diverse tourist attractions. The campaign will be aligned with the World Tourism Organisation’s ‘Travel.Enjoy.Respect’ movement launched in August 2017 that calls for tourists to become a catalyst for positive change towards a better future.

The Minister is confident of the success of the campaign, saying that Malaysia’s tourism industry is growing stronger.

