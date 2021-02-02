Ashford Castle launches romantic offer for two

Looking for a romantic getaway with your other half? Why not spend some quality time with your favourite person and step away from life’s stresses with a stay at Ashford Castle? The five-star hotel in Cong, Co Mayo has launched a new hotel offer that is perfect for couples looking to escape to the countryside.

THE GREAT ESCAPE OFFER*

*From €468 per person, per night, couples will enjoy a luxury two-night stay in a beautifully appointed Corrib Room. The offer also includes a five-course Table d’Hote dinner, Clay Shooting experience, Bouchard Finlayson Wine Tasting experience, 60-minute aromatherapy massage and a round of golf on the hotel’s nine-hole green. breakfast is also included on each morning in the George V dining room.

This tempting offer includes complimentary access to the relaxation pool and fitness studio as well as access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art cinema room where there are daily screenings. Please note, advance booking is required for all activities.

TABLE D’HOTE DINING EXPERIENCE

Guests of The Great Escape package will enjoy a five-course meal in the George V Dining Room on an evening of their choice. Built specially for a visit to the estate by King George V in 1905, the focus in Ashford Castle’s fine dining restaurant is on locally produced artisan ingredients, often complemented by seasonal produce foraged on the estate.

A dining experience that promises to exude seasonal flair, the Table d’Hote menu has been created by executive chef, Philippe Farineau and resort executive head pastry chef, Paula Stakelum.

WINE TASTING & CLAY SHOOTING

For competitive couples, get ready to have fun on the clay shooting range. Guests will receive a full introduction to the sport and a thorough grounding in the safety and etiquette of shooting before getting to test their ability on the grounds of the estate in the company of an expert.

Also part of the package is a wine tasting experience where guests will get to visit The Cellars at Ashford Castle. The hotel’s expert sommeliers will give a 45-minute masterclass on wine from the world-renowned Bouchard Finlayson winery located in the internationally acclaimed wine region of Walker Bay in the Western Cape of South Africa.

THE SPA AT ASHFORD

After the excitement of clay-shooting and wine-tasting, guest can indulge in an hour-long aromatherapy massage performed by Ashford Castle’s exceptionally skilled therapists. The fragrant head-to-toe massage promises to relax the mind and body using products from Elemis’ luxury spa range. Following the massage, couples can access the hotel’s relaxation pool, a tranquil space decorated with exquisite features.

Each morning, guests will enjoy Ashford Castle’s award-winning Irish Breakfast that includes its famous carved ham, fresh honey, porridge with a little drop of Irish whiskey, and Irish smoked salmon.

A visit to Ashford Castle would not be complete without meeting the estate’s most popular and much-loved duo, Cronan and Garvan, a pair of Irish wolfhounds. Every morning at 8:30am, Cronan and Garvan are taken for their daily walk around the extensive castle grounds and guests are welcome to come along or join them at 10am in the Terrace area for a special meet and greet.

GBAC STAR ACCREDIATATION

Ashford Castle was the first hotel in Ireland to be awarded the Global Bio-risk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, for the implementation of rigorous protocols in response to bio-risk situations, such as COVID-19.

The international accreditation verifies that Ashford Castle implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from pandemics, ensuring that the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention are employed.

*PRICING: The two-night offer is priced from €1870.00 based on two-persons sharing a Corrib Double Room for two night. This offer is valid from April 2021 and is subject to availability at the time of booking.

CANCELLATION POLICY:

Ashford Castle has implemented a flexible cancellation policy whereby guests can cancel or change their booking quickly and easily up to 48 hours before arrival.

Should the hotel be forced to closed due to Government restrictions, no charges will be incurred and a full refund implemented.

#ittnswitchedon