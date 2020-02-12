Ashford Castle Only Irish Hotel Included in Forbes 2020 Honours List

Forbes Travel Guide has announced its Star Rating winners for 2020 and, for the first time ever, an Irish hotel has achieved a Five-Star ranking in the annual honours list – the top rating possible.

The hotel in Mayo joins an elite group of luxury hotels around the world that have earned a Five-Star Forbes Travel Guide ranking. Ashford Castle is the only hotel in Ireland to be selected by Forbes for inclusion in its 2020 Star Rating Guide.

Niall Rochford, General Manager, Ashford Castle, said: “We are over the moon at Ashford Castle to be the first and only hotel in Ireland to ever achieve a Five-Star rating in the Forbes Travel Guide annual awards. It’s probably the most meticulous and internationally recognised hotel rating system in the world, so it’s highly sought after and I am immensely proud of our loyal and long-serving team for delivering such consistently warm and polished service and generous hospitality. This accolade is a huge testament to their dedication, hard work and attention to detail, and, of course, to the passion and values instilled by our President and Founder, Mrs Tollman. We couldn’t be more delighted.”

Forbes’ team of inspectors travels the world anonymously to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards that determine its coveted annual Star Ratings, paying particular attention to the provision of exceptional service. The top award from Forbes is given only to properties that meet more than 500 service and physical criteria during anonymous inspections, showing “an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality”. Every Star Rating is earned through an objective, independent process and no one can buy or solicit a rating under any circumstance.

Commending Ashford Castle on its win, FTG referenced how the hotel had achieved global gold standards in hospitality, and particularly admired the hotel’s staff for their dedication to every guest experience.

“We have been committed to championing genuine Five-Star service for more than 60 years, and this year’s winners exemplify the very highest standards in hospitality,” said Filip Boyen, Chief Executive, Forbes Travel Guide. “It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide rating, and all our Star-Rated winners have shown how incredibly deserving they are of their accolades by demonstrating sheer dedication in their passion for service.”

With 83 rooms and suites, together with a hideaway cottage, Ashford Castle is set in a spectacular 350-acre estate in Cong, Co Mayo, and is part of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection and a member of Leading Hotels of the World. www.ashfordcastle.com

The hotel reopened to guests in April 2015 after a two-year renovation and restoration programme headed by architect Philippe Bonino and Red Carnation Hotels founder and president, Beatrice Tollman.

Forbes Travel Guide started in 1958 as Mobil Travel Guide, a guidebook for US motorists. Creating the original Five-Star rating system, it is the only independent, global rating agency for luxury hospitality. Providing reviews and ratings for more than 60 years, Forbes Travel Guide is the oldest travel guide in the USA and its inspection process is regarded as the gold standard in hospitality.