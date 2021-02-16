Ashford Castle Only Irish Hotel to Make it Into Forbes Five-Star Honours List for 2021

Forbes Travel Guide has just announced its Star Rating winners for 2021 and, for the second consecutive year, Ashford Castle is the only hotel in Ireland to achieve a Five-Star ranking in the annual honours list, the top rating possible and the ultimate gold standard in hospitality. Ashford Castle is part of an elite group of luxury hotels around the world that have earned this coveted Five-Star Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) ranking.

“After a tremendously difficult year for the hospitality industry, the team as Ashford Castle couldn’t have asked for better news at this time. This is arguably the most coveted accolade for any hotel and receiving the news that we have retained our Five-Star rating in the 2021 Forbes Travel Guide is hugely rewarding. We truly have the best team and I couldn’t be more proud.” Niall Rochford, general manager at Ashford Castle

Forbes’ team of inspectors travels the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards that determine its coveted annual Star Ratings, paying particular attention to the provision of exceptional service. The top award from Forbes is given only to properties that meet more than 500 service and physical criteria during anonymous inspections, showing “an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality.” The Forbes Travel Guide team visits every property that it Star Rates, anonymously as a paying guest. Every Star Rating is earned through an objective, independent process and no one can buy or solicit a rating under any circumstance.

Commending Ashford Castle on its win, FTG referenced how the hotel had achieved global gold standards during such a challenging year for the hospitality industry, in which Ashford Castle continued to demonstrate its wonderful five-star service and hospitality to guests and particularly, despite the global pandemic.

“Our 2021 award winners are a testament to the resiliency of the hospitality industry,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “During an unprecedented time, Ashford Castle along with other top properties across the world adapted to numerous adversities, all while maintaining high service levels and ensuring the health security of their guests and staff.”

Forbes Travel Guide started in 1958 as Mobil Travel Guide, a guidebook for US motorists. Creating the original Five-Star rating system, it is the only independent, global rating agency for luxury hospitality. Providing reviews and ratings for more than 60 years, Forbes Travel Guide is the oldest travel guide in the United States and its inspection process is regarded as the gold standard in hospitality.