News

ASM Ireland Appointed GSA for Arena River Cruises

ASM Ireland Appointed GSA for Arena River Cruises

Steve Goodenough, Managing Director, Arena Travel, has announced that Alan Sparling’s ASM Ireland will represent the Arena River Cruises brand in this market.

Arena Travel is a UK tour operator that has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality special interest holidays over four decades.

“Arena River Cruises have exclusively commissioned the 4* MS Arena to operate European river cruise itineraries and this newly refurbished ship offers extremely comfortable and very affordable river cruise propositions,” said Steve. “We firmly believe our price point and onboard service concept will fit very well with the Irish market and we are delighted to have Alan and his team represent us in Ireland.”

“We are delighted to be selected to introduce Arena River Cruises to the Irish travel trade and look forward to developing this exciting product,” said Alan. “Brochures arrived into our office today and we will be out over the coming weeks delivering to agents, together with some terrific introductory offers.”

A dedicated travel agent line, 01 529 4212, is already in place and a dedicated Irish website, www.arenarivercruises.ie, will be coming soon.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Air New Zealand Unveils ‘Skynest’ Sleep Pods for Long-Haul Economy Class

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Emirates Returns to Galway to Recruit Cabin Crew

Michael FloodFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Helsinki Airport Introduces Unique Forest Experience

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

About Expedia TAAP

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

A Wide Breadth of Quality Travel Products

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Package Rates

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

The Benefits of Adding Activities and Ground Transfers

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Global Customer Operations

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Local Support from ATTS

Neil SteedmanFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland