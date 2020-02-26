ASM Ireland Appointed GSA for Arena River Cruises

Steve Goodenough, Managing Director, Arena Travel, has announced that Alan Sparling’s ASM Ireland will represent the Arena River Cruises brand in this market.

Arena Travel is a UK tour operator that has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality special interest holidays over four decades.

“Arena River Cruises have exclusively commissioned the 4* MS Arena to operate European river cruise itineraries and this newly refurbished ship offers extremely comfortable and very affordable river cruise propositions,” said Steve. “We firmly believe our price point and onboard service concept will fit very well with the Irish market and we are delighted to have Alan and his team represent us in Ireland.”

“We are delighted to be selected to introduce Arena River Cruises to the Irish travel trade and look forward to developing this exciting product,” said Alan. “Brochures arrived into our office today and we will be out over the coming weeks delivering to agents, together with some terrific introductory offers.”

A dedicated travel agent line, 01 529 4212, is already in place and a dedicated Irish website, www.arenarivercruises.ie, will be coming soon.