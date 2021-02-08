ASM Ireland & DCM Sales Representation Announce Collaboration

Alan Sparling, founder of ASM-Ireland and Don Clarke, owner of newly formed DCM Sales Representation have announced a collaboration to provide enhanced trade sales representation solutions throughout the island of Ireland.

Alan Sparling commented ‘I am very pleased that Don has set up his own trade sales representation company in Northern Ireland & believe our collaboration will further strengthen sales for a number of our clients in the Northern Ireland market.

‘ASM has established many connections & friendships within the Northern Ireland Trade and we fully appreciate that nothing beats a consistent local sales presence, which Don can deliver. Together, we also offer new suppliers a compelling ‘All Island’ sales solution, providing expert sales coverage in both markets and we are very motivated by this new venture.

Don Clarke commented ‘I am excited that Alan initiated the discussion to work with me to grow the business for some of his clients in Northern Ireland. I have over 30 years experience working with the travel trade and am confident we can deliver strong results. The collaboration between DCM Sales Representation & ASM-Ireland is unique and one that suppliers wanting to enter both markets, will find very compelling.

ASM Ireland has initially commissioned DCM Sales Representation to further develop sales for Obeo Travel who feature destination Iceland & Namibia, as well as Your Scandinavia Partner who feature destination Denmark, Norway Sweden & Finland.