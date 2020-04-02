ASM Ireland to Represent Your Scandinavian Partner DMC

Alan Sparling’s ASM Ireland has signed contracts to represent the Nordic DMC, Your Scandinavian Partner.

“Over the years, we have been asked by the travel trade if we know of a professional and personal DMC that could help with group and FIT breaks to Scandinavia and Finland,” said Alan. “We searched for a long time to find the right one and we are thrilled to now introduce Your Scandinavian Partner to the Irish market.”

Your Scandinavian Partner is owned and run by Nanna Blaabjerg, who has over 20 years of experience in the DMC business and is based in Copenhagen. Destinations that Nanna features include Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

“We work with leisure groups and individual travellers, special interest tours, technical programmes, meetings, events, and shore excursions,” said Nanna. “We are very excited to start working with the Irish travel trade and offer a personal service, attention to detail, quick response times, and expert knowledge.

“With Your Scandinavian Partner you will feel that you are in the best hands from first contact to safe return home with an unforgettable memory of Scandinavia.”

Alan and Jo-Ann will be out on the road as soon as they possibly can to inform agents more about Your Scandinavian Partner, but in the meantime, if you have any queries, feel free to contact Alan at: alan@asm-ireland.ie or 087 253 3141, or Nanna at: nb@scandinavianpartner.dk or +45 2944 8680.