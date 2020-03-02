News

Atlantic Joint Venture Briefs the Trade in Dublin

Katie, Dean and Adriana were the happy winners of flights from United, Swiss and Air Canada at the third Atlantic Joint Venture event at the Alex Hotel in Dublin, reports Ian Bloomfield.

John Ryan, Andrea Bukic, Will Walsh, Orla Kelly all Click & Go with Thomas Murray, Tropical Sky

Martina Coogan, United; Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa Group; and Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada; updated the trade and media with excellent presentations of the latest innovations in their respective airlines, with new aircraft, cabin upgrades and cuisine throughout the different cabins and classes on offer. New lounges are continually being introduced worldwide in the main hubs of the airlines.

Leah Parmeshwar, Fatima Rivas Santos and Kerrie Fox with Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada

With the coronavirus, Covid 19, the topic on many tongues, all the airlines were being positive on the year ahead.AJV offers 570 destinations to the USA and Canada, with 16 hubs and 60 Premium Class lounges, and this year is promoting the theme: ‘All together more’.

Deirdre Whelan and Orlagh Hogan both American Holidays

A prize draw took place after the presentations and the winners of the three main prizes were:
Katie Nolan, Centre Travel: two Polaris Business Class tickets from Dublin to Newark.
Dean O’Rourke, Tour America: two tickets on the Air Canada network.
Adriana Olarte, Travel Department: a €250 voucher  for SWISS.

Gillian Purser, Tom Britton and Catherine O’Keefe all Marble City

 

 

Katie Nolan, Centre Travel receives her  United  ticket from Martina Coogan

Dean O’Rourke, Tour America winner Air Canada prize with Blaithin O’Donnell

Adriana Olarte, Travel Department winner Swiss prize with Helen Fyfe.

Jamie Thomas and Sarah Appleton both Travel Counsellors

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

