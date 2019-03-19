Atlantic Joint Venture: a Partnership of Air Canada, Lufthansa Group and United Airlines

AJV (Atlantic Joint Venture) is a partnership between Air Canada, Lufthansa Group and United Airlines. Presentations updating the trade with plans for 2019 for all three airlines were given by Martina Coogan, United Airlines; Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada; and Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa Group. Asun Perez from Lufthansa London flew in to meet and greet the guests.

Jason Doyle, FCm Travel Solutions; Ashling O’Hara, American Holidays; and Ger O’Shea, BCD Travel, were the lucky winners of the draw for prizes presented by the three airlines after doing well in the Big Quiz at the AJV event at Trinity City Hotel in Dublin.