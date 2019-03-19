News

Atlantic Joint Venture: a Partnership of Air Canada, Lufthansa Group and United Airlines

AJV (Atlantic Joint Venture) is a partnership between  Air Canada, Lufthansa Group and United Airlines. Presentations updating the trade with plans for 2019 for all three airlines were given by Martina Coogan, United Airlines; Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada; and Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa Group. Asun Perez from Lufthansa London flew in to meet and greet the guests.

Shauna Stewart and Anna Mills, Hannon Travel, with Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada

Karen McCann, Shirpa Sheth, and Nicola Tyndall, all GTI

Jason Doyle, FCm Travel Solutions; Ashling O’Hara, American Holidays; and Ger O’Shea, BCD Travel, were the lucky winners of the draw for prizes presented by the three airlines after doing well in the Big Quiz at the AJV event at Trinity City Hotel in Dublin.

World Travel Centre Group: seated: Tara McEvoy, Aisling Smyth and Noirin Holland Roj, and standing: Martin Murphy and Sean Kenny

Debbie Murray and Caroline Quigley, Keith Prowse

Paula Cross, Helen Kelly and Ciara Foley, all Platinum Travel

Seated: Shauna Griffin, Chris Dee, Lisa McAuley and Shakira Marjara, and standing: Maureen McAuley, Jason Doyle and Ruam Sandison, all FCm Travel

Orlagh Hogan, Olive Byrne, Karen Whyte, Kristin Skinner, Mary Oman and Emer Thomas, all American Holidays

Brian Hughes, United Airlines, with Elaine McManus and Aoife Dunphy, Budget Travel USA

Mary King, Worldchoice Ireland, with Helen Kelly, Platinum Travel

Martina Coogan, United Airlines; Blaithin O’Donnell, Air Canada; Ger O’Shea, BCD Travel, winner of two tickets Dublin to Munich with Lufthansa; Jason Doyle, FCm Travel, winner of two tickets Dublin or Shannon to Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal with Air Canada; Bernadette Goldsmith, Air Canada; Ashling O’Hara, American Holidays, winner Dublin or Shannon to anywhere in USA on United Airlines network; and Helen Fyfe, Lufthansa

