Atlantis Aquaventure in DubaI Expands by a third

It’s the announcement that thrill-seekers the world over have been waiting for: brand new, world exclusive waterslides and two brand-new towers are being launched at Atlantis Aquaventure from 1st March 2021. Increasing the size of Atlantis Aquaventure by a third, and featuring a total of 28 new record-breaking waterslides and attractions (12 in Trident Tower and 16 in Splashers), all 105 slides, attractions and experiences across the park will be included complimentary with every stay at Atlantis, The Palm.

Embarking on its year-long journey of innovation, every time adventure lovers visit Atlantis Aquaventure in 2021 there will be something new and exciting to experience. At 48-metres tall, Trident Tower – the biggest in Aquaventure – boasts 12 record-breaking waterslides and attractions. Splashers Lagoon and Splashers Cove, meanwhile, feature 16 sensational waterslides and attractions. Designed for endless hours of water-based fun, together they form the biggest kid’s only waterpark experience in the Middle East.

Tim Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “As the biggest waterpark expansion in history, we are delighted that Atlantis, Dubai is now home to one of the world’s largest waterparks, as well as record-breaking waterslides some of which cannot be found anywhere else globally. Now with 105 slides, attractions and experiences for all ages and thrill levels, the expansion has increased Atlantis Aquaventure by a third in size to feature 79 rides across three towers, 26 marine and watersport experiences and 26 food and beverage outlets and kiosks across the park. We’ve also doubled the length of Aquaventure beach to 1km. This brand-new destination further enhances our positioning as the leading entertainment destination in the region, while simultaneously elevating the UAE’s status as both a regional and global tourism hub for families.

We are extremely proud to be able to present this record-breaking expansion at what has been a challenging time for us all, but with our stringent health and safety measures in place and expansive staff training programmes, we look forward to delivering fun in a safe environment that Atlantis, Dubai is known for.”

