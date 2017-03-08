News

Atlas Travel Joins Deloitte Best Managed Companies

Atlas Travel Joins Deloitte Best Managed Companies

Atlas Travel Services, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, was one of 16 companies to join the list of Deloitte Best Managed Companies Award Winners for the first time this year, while Blue Insurance and Tour America were among the requalifiers.

The Deloitte Best Managed Companies Awards programme, in association with Barclays Bank Ireland, recognises indigenous Irish companies across Ireland that are operating at the highest levels of business performance, with the award winners being announced at a gala dinner in Dublin. Other requalifying companies this year included CarTrawler and The TaxBack Group.

Maeve Slamon and Adrienne Ledwidge, Blue Insurance

Maeve Slamon and Adrienne Ledwidge, Blue Insurance

Blue Insurance won ‘Best Managed Company’ status for a fifth consecutive year as Gold Standard Requalifier, having demonstrated superior business performance with continued growth in 2016.

Ciaran Mulligan, Managing Director, said: “The Gold Standard Requalifier accolade is a fantastic achievement for all involved with the company. We are passionate about providing our clients and customers with great value insurance products and first-class customer service. I would like to thank all the staff at Blue Insurance for the effort and dedication and also thank our customers and clients for their continued support.”

