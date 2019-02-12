ATTS Forms New Partnership with Incentive Connections

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions has announced its appointment in Ireland as GSA for Incentive Connections Tourism LLC based in Dubai.

“Incentive Connections is a specialist in offering a comprehensive range of destination management services in the Middle East, which provides travel agents in Ireland opportunities to grow their revenues significantly and expand their offering to the consumer,” said Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Managing Director, ATTS. “It is exciting to be able to offer our Irish agents MICE, leisure and package services in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman and Qatar.”

Porus Pesi Guzder, Managing Director and Owner, Incentive Connections, said: “We are delighted with the appointment of ATTS to represent us in the Irish marketplace. As a leading full-service DMC with extensive market coverage in Abu Dhabi, the rest of the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Qatar, we feel this partnership with ATTS Travel Representation Solutions will deliver our core values, services and support to all Irish agents.”