ATTS Has Vacancy for a Sales Support Executive

Dublin-based ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is looking for someone special to become part of its highly effective team. They are passionate about the business and support a number of blue chip clients in the travel industry.

The company wants someone with a great attitude who would love to get involved in building business and expanding revenues. The role is varied with no two days the same! Responsibilities are not limited. This promises to be an interesting role with great job satisfaction. If you feel you have the right attitude, apply in writing before 5 February to: Marketing@atts.ie

Responsibilities

Adopt a consultative sales approach to identify customers’ pain points and analyse their needs to best position ATTS clients’ multi-product offerings

Identify new sales opportunities within existing accounts by up-selling and cross-selling

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as required

Establish strong personal networks

Submit regular activity and results reports

Understand the client industry, products and competitors

General day-to-day assistance to sales team

Actively manage and develop sales for key account clients

Attend promotions and exhibitions when required

Develop and maintain excellent relationships with corporate clients and agents

Co-ordinate sales events and promotions

Daily co-ordination of marketing activities with appropriate partners

General administration

Requirements

Fluent English

Third-level education

Flexible team player – you enjoy juggling a range of different tasks as part of a busy team

Strong sales experience record

Be innovative, creative and digitally savvy

Can do attitude

Goal orientated and target driven – have a proactive approach and a high drive to succeed

Flexible, dynamic with the ability to work on own initiative

Good organisational skills

Good team player who can integrate well into a small organisation