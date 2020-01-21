News

ATTS Has Vacancy for a Sales Support Executive

ATTS Has Vacancy for a Sales Support Executive

Dublin-based ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is looking for someone special to become part of its highly effective team.  They are passionate about the business and support a number of blue chip clients in the travel industry.

The company wants someone with a great attitude who would love to get involved in building business and expanding revenues. The role is varied with no two days the same! Responsibilities are not limited. This promises to be an interesting role with great job satisfaction. If you feel you have the right attitude, apply in writing before 5 February to: Marketing@atts.ie

Responsibilities

  • Adopt a consultative sales approach to identify customers’ pain points and analyse their needs to best position ATTS clients’ multi-product offerings
  • Identify new sales opportunities within existing accounts by up-selling and cross-selling
  • Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as required
  • Establish strong personal networks
  • Submit regular activity and results reports
  • Understand the client industry, products and competitors
  • General day-to-day assistance to sales team
  • Actively manage and develop sales for key account clients
  • Attend promotions and exhibitions when required
  • Develop and maintain excellent relationships with corporate clients and agents
  • Co-ordinate sales events and promotions
  • Daily co-ordination of marketing activities with appropriate partners
  • General administration

Requirements

  • Fluent English
  • Third-level education
  • Flexible team player – you enjoy juggling a range of different tasks as part of a busy team
  • Strong sales experience record
  • Be innovative, creative and digitally savvy
  • Can do attitude
  • Goal orientated and target driven – have a proactive approach and a high drive to succeed
  • Flexible, dynamic with the ability to work on own initiative
  • Good organisational skills
  • Good team player who can integrate well into a small organisation
  • Full clean driving license with own car an advantage
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

CLIA announces exclusive Meyer Werft shipyard visit for agent members

Michael FloodJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

Doolin -“Top Ten Most Welcoming Places on Earth”

Michael FloodJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

Cassidy Travel Seeks Staff for New Travel Shop

Michael FloodJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

Celebrate Dublin Airport’s 80th Birthday With Turkish Airlines

Neil SteedmanJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Contributes €9.8bn to Irish Economy

Michael FloodJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

WestJet Adjusts Flight Schedule Through to 24 June

Neil SteedmanJanuary 22, 2020
Read More

Dublin Airport Celebrates 80 years and 580 Million Passengers

Michael FloodJanuary 21, 2020
Read More

MSC Cruises Extends Fleet Expansion Plan Up to 2030

Neil SteedmanJanuary 21, 2020
Read More

Thomas Cook Brand to Relaunch as OTA in June

Neil SteedmanJanuary 21, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland