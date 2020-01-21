ATTS Has Vacancy for a Sales Support Executive

Dublin-based ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is looking for someone special to become part of its highly effective team. They are passionate about the business and support a number of blue chip clients in the travel industry.
The company wants someone with a great attitude who would love to get involved in building business and expanding revenues. The role is varied with no two days the same! Responsibilities are not limited. This promises to be an interesting role with great job satisfaction. If you feel you have the right attitude, apply in writing before 5 February to: Marketing@atts.ie
Responsibilities
- Adopt a consultative sales approach to identify customers’ pain points and analyse their needs to best position ATTS clients’ multi-product offerings
- Identify new sales opportunities within existing accounts by up-selling and cross-selling
- Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as required
- Establish strong personal networks
- Submit regular activity and results reports
- Understand the client industry, products and competitors
- General day-to-day assistance to sales team
- Actively manage and develop sales for key account clients
- Attend promotions and exhibitions when required
- Develop and maintain excellent relationships with corporate clients and agents
- Co-ordinate sales events and promotions
- Daily co-ordination of marketing activities with appropriate partners
- General administration
Requirements
- Fluent English
- Third-level education
- Flexible team player – you enjoy juggling a range of different tasks as part of a busy team
- Strong sales experience record
- Be innovative, creative and digitally savvy
- Can do attitude
- Goal orientated and target driven – have a proactive approach and a high drive to succeed
- Flexible, dynamic with the ability to work on own initiative
- Good organisational skills
- Good team player who can integrate well into a small organisation
- Full clean driving license with own car an advantage
YouTube
RSS