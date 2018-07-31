ATTS Sales Team Celebrates

The ATTS sales team celebrated the end of their sales blitz around Ireland with dinner in Howth last week. During the months of June and July ATTS Travel Representation Solutions visited almost every travel agent in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“It was fantastic to meet with so many of our travel colleagues and share with them product updates and latest news,”said Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Managing Director, ATTS Travel Representation Solutions. “All the agents that we visited were very interested in our sales message and were keenly focused on the benefits of our clients’ products helping agents to build their revenues and increase their business growth.”