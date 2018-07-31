News

ATTS Sales Team Celebrates

ATTS Sales Team Celebrates

The ATTS sales team celebrated the end of their sales blitz around Ireland with dinner in Howth last week. During the months of June and July ATTS Travel Representation Solutions visited almost every travel agent in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“It was fantastic to meet with so many of our travel colleagues and share with them product updates and latest news,”said Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Managing Director, ATTS Travel Representation Solutions. “All the agents that we visited were very interested in our sales message and were keenly focused on the benefits of our clients’ products helping agents to build their revenues and increase their business growth.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Simon Eaton Appointed as TUI Head of Ireland

Michael FloodJuly 31, 2018
Read More

Etihad to Cut ex-Dublin Flights to One Daily with a B777-300ER

Michael FloodJuly 31, 2018
Read More

CAR to Appoint Travel Trade Licensing Manager

Neil SteedmanJuly 31, 2018
Read More

Great Value Travel Deals – 31st July 2018

Sarah SlatteryJuly 31, 2018
Read More

Click&Go to Appoint Holiday Support Team Administrator and Email Marketing Specialist

Neil SteedmanJuly 31, 2018
Read More

Delta and WestJet to Create New Transborder Joint Venture

Neil SteedmanJuly 31, 2018
Read More

Four Airlines Submit Complaint to EU Against French Air Traffic Controllers

Neil SteedmanJuly 31, 2018
Read More

KLM Launches New Google Assistant  Voice-driven Service

Neil SteedmanJuly 31, 2018
Read More

Sixteen Travel Agencies Shortlisted for 2018 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

Neil SteedmanJuly 25, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland