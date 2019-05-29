ATTS Seeks Business Development Executive

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is looking to appoint a Business Development Executive. To apply, send your CV to: Sales@atts.ie by Friday 14 June 2019 at 17.00.

ATTS drives sales in the Irish market for a mixed portfolio of big brand travel suppliers, is located in Glasnevin, Dublin, and has ambitious plans for future expansion (www.atts.ie).

The Role

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions seeks “a passionate and talented business professional who loves travel to join our growing high performance team”. This role positions and sells ATTS clients’ product portfolios to travel agents and corporates in Ireland and abroad.

This is a proactive business development role requiring previous sales experience, prospecting, pipeline management, and conversion skills. You will be managing the full sales acquisition cycle and continuously growing in this constantly changing industry.

Responsibilities

Develop and own assigned markets in which to prospect and engage potential customers

Adopt a consultative sales approach to identify customers’ pain points and analyse their needs to best position ATTS clients’ multi-product offerings

Identify new sales opportunities within existing accounts by up-selling and cross-selling

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as required

Establish strong personal networks

Submit regular activity and results reports

Understand the client industry, products and competitors

Requirements