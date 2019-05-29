News

ATTS Seeks Business Development Executive

ATTS Seeks Business Development Executive

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions is looking to appoint a Business Development Executive. To apply, send your CV to: Sales@atts.ie by Friday 14 June 2019 at 17.00.

 

ATTS drives sales in the Irish market for a mixed portfolio of big brand travel suppliers, is located in Glasnevin, Dublin, and has ambitious plans for future expansion (www.atts.ie).

 

The Role

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions seeks “a passionate and talented business professional who loves travel to join our growing high performance team”. This role positions and sells ATTS clients’ product portfolios to travel agents and corporates in Ireland and abroad.

 

This is a proactive business development role requiring previous sales experience, prospecting, pipeline management, and conversion skills. You will be managing the full sales acquisition cycle and continuously growing in this constantly changing industry.

 

Responsibilities

  • Develop and own assigned markets in which to prospect and engage potential customers
  • Adopt a consultative sales approach to identify customers’ pain points and analyse their needs to best position ATTS clients’ multi-product offerings
  • Identify new sales opportunities within existing accounts by up-selling and cross-selling
  • Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as required
  • Establish strong personal networks
  • Submit regular activity and results reports
  • Understand the client industry, products and competitors

 

Requirements

  • Fluent English
  • Third-level education
  • Flexible team player – you enjoy juggling a range of different tasks as part of a busy team
  • Strong sales experience record
  • Be innovative, creative and digitally savvy
  • Can do attitude
  • Goal orientated and target driven – have a proactive approach and a high drive to succeed
  • Full clean driving licence with own car
