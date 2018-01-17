News

Audrey Headon to Represent ‘Discovery Puglia’ and ‘Best Holidays in Italy’

Discovery Puglia and Best Holidays in Italy have announced the appointment of Headon Representation to work with the Irish travel trade on their behalf.

“I am delighted to make this announcement,” said Concezio Natale, Managing Director. “Audrey Headon has many years’ experience working directly with agents and I feel that she is best placed to promote our product. She offers, what we feel, is a first-class service in a very personal way, which is what we endeavour to do in Discovery Puglia and Best Holidays in Italy.”

“It is a great pleasure to be working with Concezio and Anita,”said Audrey Headon, Managing Director, Headon Representation. “As native Italians, both from the Puglia region, they are able to use their local knowledge to assist agents in tailor-making the prefect Italian holiday for their clients. Their brochures offers a wide choice of holidays, including many special interest ones such as walking, gourmet tours, opera, etc. I look forward to getting out to see the agents and promoting this wonderful product.”

