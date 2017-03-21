News

Australia for Sun, Scenery and Diverse Natural Beauty

Michael Fletcher, Virgin Australia, and Ricky Dunn, Tourism Australia (above with Karen Maloney, Etihad Airways), were back in Dublin to promote the wonderful Australia tourism product to the Irish trade, ably assisted by Shannon O’Dowd of Etihad Airways. Images of Australia in all its diversity made the trade long for the sunshine, natural beauty and excellent product that Australia has to offer.

Quiz-winning Abbey Travel team with presenters

Shannon commenced proceedings by presenting Etihad’s long-haul product with the airline’s great links to Australia through its Abu Dhabi hub and recommending a stopover on the way, or on the way back, in the Emirate.

Lisa Hammond and Beatrice Cosgrove, Etihad Airways

Next up was Ricky who presented Australia’s many and various products available to today’s visitors – nature, sun and sea, glorious scenery, sport and city breaks. The Aussie Specialist programme undertaken by agents is a major success in the marketing of the region.

Shannon O’Dowd, Etihad Airways, with Ciara Mooney, Freedom Travel

Michael’s task was to guide the agents on getting around Australia by air – with one of the recent highlights being the new terminal now in service at Perth Airport. With 1,100 flights per week, Virgin Australia connects with ease throughout Australia.

Travel Counsellors Sharon Tiernan-Murphy, Annette McCann, Nadine Farrelly, Dairine McGarrity and Karen Morgan-Murphy

Typical Australian hospitality with plenty of food and great beer was followed by a quiz covering all aspects of the Australia product from the presentations. The quiz winners were the Abbey Travel team, followed by two teams from Trailfinders, the Australian Embassy and Australia Sky.

Siobhan Murphy and Claire Bergin, GoHop.ie

The winner of a prize draw for return flights from Dublin to Australia with Etihad Airways and internal flights with Virgin Australia was Paul Fitzgerald, Flight Centre.

Maura O’Connor, Karen O’Neill, Elyse Horan, Kathryn McCarthy and Monica Rossi, all Abbey Travel

Ricky Dunn, Tourism Australia; Bindi and Simon Mamoune, Australian Embassy; and Karen Maloney, Etihad Airways

Simone Lima and Dawn Nolan, Club Travel

Aoife Devine and Andrea Lascu, Club Travel

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

